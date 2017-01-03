 Bend Man arrested for hitting another man in head with a champagne bottle

Bend Man arrested for hitting another man in head with a champagne bottle

 In Local News
0
0

BendRadioNews-Crime

A 33 year old Bend resident turned himself into police yesterday after he hit another person over the head with a champagne bottle during a New Year’s party. According to Bend Police 33 year old Daniel Jastrab hit 37 year old Andrew Lentz at a party on Vogt Road. Lentz was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Jastrab was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail and charged with 2nd degree assault.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment