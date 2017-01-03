 Bend Man arrested for hitting another man in head with a champagne bottle

A 33 year old Bend resident turned himself into police yesterday after he hit another person over the head with a champagne bottle during a New Year’s party. According to Bend Police 33 year old Daniel Jastrab hit 37 year old Andrew Lentz at a party on Vogt Road. Lentz was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Jastrab was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail and charged with 2nd degree assault.