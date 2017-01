2 Bend businesses were robbed early yesterday morning. According to Bend Police, Harry Ritchies Jeweler’s and Smolich Volvo were hit within 8 minutes of each other. Officers found windows broken at each location and items were taken. It appears that the same people were involved in both robberies. A gray or silver extended cab pickup believed to be a Dodge was involved in both instances. Anyone having any information should call 693-6911.