 Redmond woman dies in 2 car accident at 35th and Highland

We have now seen 10 fatalities on Central Oregon’s highways over the past 11 days. A 32 year old Redmond Woman died yesterday around noon at the intersection of 35th and Highland. According to Redmond Police a vehicle was attempting to cross Highland had stopped at the stop sign and as she entered the highway she was hit by a man driving a truck with a trailer. The woman was dead at the scene of the accident. 2 juveniles were in the car with the woman and were taken to St. Charles in Redmond with non life threatening injuries. The name of the woman who died has not been released at this time.