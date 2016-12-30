 Prineville man gets 15 years for bashing police officer with hammer during a robbery

Prineville man gets 15 years for bashing police officer with hammer during a robbery

A Prineville man who took a hammer to a police officer’s head over a dozen times during a jewelry store robbery in March of 2015 was sentenced to 15 years in prison yesterday in Crook County Court. 26 year old Trevor Trollope had pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault, robbery and burglary charges earlier in the month, avoiding a trial that would have included attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder charges. As part of his sentence Trollope will spend all 15 years in jail, with no early release being possible.

