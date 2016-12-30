 Law enforcement will beef up patrols on New Year’s Eve

Law enforcement agencies will be beefing up patrols across the region in an effort to keep people safe on New Year’s Eve. If people are out celebrating it’s good to have a designated driver or take a cab. In Prineville the Crook County DUII Victim’s Impact will be donating cab vouchers for those bringing in the New Year. The vouchers will be a free cab ride provided by Country Cab from drinking establishments to residences within a 10-mile radius in Crook County.