 Name of man who died east of Redmond after being struck by a truck has been released

The name of the person who was killed by a truck on Highway 126 Tuesday evening east of Redmond past the Redmond Air Center has been released. According to the Oregon State Police 22 year old Anthony Mason of Redmond was struck by 19 year old Brianna Cerullo of Powell Butte. Mason was walking on the east side of the highway and was wearing dark clothes. Cerullo was heading eastbound when the accident occurred.

