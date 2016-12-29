 Jefferson County Commissioners ask for more funding for veterans from the Governor

On a 3 to nothing vote yesterday the Jefferson County Commissioners passed a resolution to send to Governor Brown, asking her to increase the amount of money going to help veterans in Oregon. The Governor in her budget, cut funding by 10 million dollars. Her move flies in the face of ballot measure 96 passed by 84 percent of the voters in November that called for more monetary help for veterans. Other counties in the state are expected to send similar resolutions prior to the 2017 legislative session.