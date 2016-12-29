 3 county chase ends up with 2 men arrested near Culver

Law enforcement from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County’s were all involved in car chase that eventually saw 2 men arrested. According to the Oregon State Police, the chase began in Prineville, went through Redmond and Terrebonne and ended outside of Culver. Spike strips were laid out by officers on Iris Drive near SW Feather Drive where all 4 tires were punctured and the vehicle was forced off into a field. Taken into custody were 23 year old Eddie Villagomez-Lopez of Prineville and 21 year old David Castaneda-Valereo of Salem. The 2 were being held on a variety of charges involving drugs, driving and an outstanding warrant.