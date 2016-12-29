 3 county chase ends up with 2 men arrested near Culver

3 county chase ends up with 2 men arrested near Culver

 In Local News
0
0

BendRadioNews-Crime

Law enforcement from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County’s were all involved in car chase that eventually saw 2 men arrested. According to the Oregon State Police, the chase began in Prineville, went through Redmond and Terrebonne and ended outside of Culver. Spike strips were laid out by officers on Iris Drive near SW Feather Drive where all 4 tires were punctured and the vehicle was forced off into a field. Taken into custody were 23 year old Eddie Villagomez-Lopez of Prineville and 21 year old David Castaneda-Valereo of Salem. The 2 were being held on a variety of charges involving drugs, driving and an outstanding warrant.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment