 Prineville man found near Klamath Falls

An 81 year old Prineville man who was reported missing on Monday was found yesterday after getting into an accident on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls. Thomas Kilpatrick was last seen Monday just before noon. Family members were called saying Kilpatrick was in a non injury accident yesterday morning. Law enforcement made arrangements to reunite Kilpatrick with family members. Officers in Crook and Deschutes County’s were looking for Kilpatrick who was believed to be in the beginning stages of dementia.