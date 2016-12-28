 Pedestrian killed Highway 126 east of Redmond

Pedestrian killed Highway 126 east of Redmond

A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Highway 126 last night east of Redmond past the Redmond Air Center. The incident took place around 9 last night. Traffic was stopped for several hours while a reconstruction team investigated the incident. The name of the person who died has not been released or details surrounding the person’s death. This is the 2nd time in less than a week that a pedestrian has died on Central Oregon’s highways. 26 year old Patrick Hunt died at the north end of Bend last week after being hit by a vehicle.

