 Names of 3 killed in traffic accident NW of Warm Springs released

The names of those who died in a 3 car accident 25 miles NW of Warm Springs Monday on Highway 26 have been released. According to the Oregon State Police, the incident took place around 4 in the afternoon when a car driven by 37 year old Adam Clausen of Portland was struck from behind by another vehicle. The collision caused the Clausen vehicle to go into the other lane. Clausen and his passenger 39 year old Shannon O’Leary of Portland died as did 34 year old Robert Burke of Reno Nevada, the driver of the vehicle in the oncoming lane. 4 other people were injured and taken to St. Charles in Bend. Speed was believed to have played a role in the accident.