 Names of 3 killed in traffic accident NW of Warm Springs released

Names of 3 killed in traffic accident NW of Warm Springs released

 In Local News
0
0

BendRadioNews-Local

The names of those who died in a 3 car accident 25 miles NW of Warm Springs Monday on Highway 26 have been released. According to the Oregon State Police, the incident took place around 4 in the afternoon when a car driven by 37 year old Adam Clausen of Portland was struck from behind by another vehicle. The collision caused the Clausen vehicle to go into the other lane. Clausen and his passenger 39 year old Shannon O’Leary of Portland died as did 34 year old Robert Burke of Reno Nevada, the driver of the vehicle in the oncoming lane. 4 other people were injured and taken to St. Charles in Bend. Speed was believed to have played a role in the accident.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment