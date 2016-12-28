 Autopsy results to be known at the end of the week on Bend man shot by officer

The results of the autopsy done Monday on the body of 31 year old Michael Jaques of Bend who was shot last Friday night in Downtown Bend won’t be available until the end of the week. An officer pulled over Jaques for driving erratically and possibly being under the influence of an intoxicant. Bend Police say Jaques was not cooperating, was tasered and then shot by police. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he still needs to interview the officers involved and other witnesses who saw the shooting as part of the investigation.

