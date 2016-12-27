 Drifting blowing snow expected to impact travel in C.O.

We will see a blustery morning in Central Oregon with a heavy snow fall in the Cascades. The National Weather Service has posted both a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning for portions of Central Oregon and the Cascades. A foot and a half of snow is possible at higher elevations and up to 9 inches in La Pine and Sunriver.  Travel will be impacted as we will see wind gusts up to 35 miles and hour with poor visibility from the blowing and drifting snow.

