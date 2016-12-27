 Autopsy done on Bend man shot in downtown Bend Friday

Autopsy done on Bend man shot in downtown Bend Friday

An autopsy was done yesterday on the body of 31 year old Michael Jaques of Bend who was shot last Friday night in Downtown Bend. According to Bend Police, an officer pulled over Jaques for driving erratically and possibly being under the influence of an intoxicant. Police say Jaques was not cooperating, was tasered and then shot by police. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has not released the results of the autopsy and has not released some of the other details of the shooting at this time.

