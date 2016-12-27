81 year old Prineville man is missing
An 81 year old Prineville man is being looked for by his family and law enforcement. According to Prineville Police Thomas Kilpatrick was last seen around 11 yesterday morning heading for Bend. A cell tower in Sunriver picked up a ping from Kilpatrick’s cell phone but that may not be a reliable marker according to authorities. Kilpatrick is 185 pounds, 6 feet tall, wears glasses and has a beard. He could have the beginning stages of dementia. He was driving a 1996 Chevy extended cab pickup, license plate number YAL-407. Anyone seeing the pickup or Kilpatrick is asked to call 911.
Recent Posts