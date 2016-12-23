 Search efforts for Hyder to be scaled back

Deschutes County Search and Rescue and the other agencies and individuals involved in the search for 69 year old Lester Hyder from Prineville are scaling back on their efforts. Over 12 hundred man hours have been spent looking for Hyder whose vehicle was found this past weekend near Cabin Butte SE of Bend. The search remains open and will continue as ground and weather conditions warrant. Hyder had become separated from his brother the week before when he ran out of gas in Crescent and his brother Lester went to help.

