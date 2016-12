The 2 people shot in a murder suicide shooting north of La Pine Recreation Road on Mountain Sheep Lane on Wednesday have been identified. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the two were 56 year old Jeffrey Randle Ford and 19 year old Brandi Shopper. 20 year old Jeffrey Thunder Ford was shot and injured. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend. There has been no motive given for the shooting which remains under investigation.