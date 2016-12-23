 Deschutes County settles lawsuit over the death of Edwin Mays the 3rd

Deschutes County settles lawsuit over the death of Edwin Mays the 3rd

Deschutes County and the family of Edwin Mays the 3rd, who died of a drug overdose in the county jail 2 years ago, have come to an agreement on a financial settlement for May’s death. Mays had ingested some methamphetamine prior to him being booked into the corrections facility. The actions of staff that night came into question as to their tending to Mays. The county and their insurance company will pay the family just over 1 million dollars to settle a 16 million dollar federal lawsuit. The county reached the agreement with the Mays family keeping the lawsuit from going to court.

