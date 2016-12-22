 Esterman to sit on Sisters City Council next year

On a 3-2 vote, the Sisters City Council voted Richard Esterman to a seat on the Sisters City Council next year. Esterman had won a seat on the council in November. The city manager had concerns that Esterman may not have met the minimal standards when it came to occupancy to be on the council. Esterman spent much of his time last year outside of the Central Oregon area dealing with business and family issues. In the end the council saw fit for him to be a council member next year.