3 Central Oregon men have been arrested on child pornography charges and one for abusing a young child. According to the Oregon State Police, the 3 included 54 year old Jeff Worley of Madras, 62 year old Grover Cockrum of Sunriver and 37 year old Peter Davis of Bend. All 3 were found to have child pornography in their possession. Davis was not involved with the other 2 men.