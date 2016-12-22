 2 killed, 1 wounded in a shooting north of La Pine Recreation Road

2 people were killed and 1 person wounded in a shooting incident at a home on Mountain Sheep Lane just north of La Pine State Recreation road yesterday. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office they were called to the home late in the morning for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived there was 1 person who had been shot that was out in the street. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend. 2 more people were found dead inside the home, one of which was believed to be the shooter. The names of those involved have not been released. Officers were also called to the home on Tuesday night surrounding a domestic dispute.