 1 person dies after being hit by a car last night at Bend’s northend

A pedestrian was killed last night on 3rd street at the north end of Bend near the northbound onramp to the Bend Parkway. According to Bend City Police, the incident took place last night around 6; 30 and involved several vehicles. The pedestrian was dead at the scene of the accident. Officers took several hours on site before the roadway was cleared. The names of the person who died and the drivers involved in the accident have not been released at this time.