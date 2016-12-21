 Sisters City Council will decide tonight if Esterman will join them in 2017

This evening, the Sisters City Council will meet to decide if councilman elect Richard Esterman meets the qualifications of the Sisters City Charter to sit on the council. Esterman who has rented a home in Sisters for the past year garnered enough votes in November to fill one of the vacant positions. The city manager has concerns that Esterman may not have met the minimal standards when it comes to occupancy to be on the council. Esterman spent much of his time last year outside of the Central Oregon area dealing with family issues. The meeting this evening is at 6pm.