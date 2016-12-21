 2 fires in Central Oregon displace families

A fire at a house in Metolius destroyed the structure last night. According to the Jefferson County Fire District, the fire began just before 6 pm to a home on Hood Avenue. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. It took firefighters about 2 hours to knock the fire down. Total damage to the home was put at 100 thousand dollars. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was also a trailer fire in Redmond on East Antler Avenue yesterday afternoon destroying the trailer and displacing a mother and child. According to Redmond fire the trailer caught on fire when the woman was filling a generator with gas, igniting the fumes and burning the trailer. The 2 were helped by the Red Cross.