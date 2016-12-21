 2 fires in Central Oregon displace families

2 fires in Central Oregon displace families

 In Local News
0
0

BendRadioNews-Fire

A fire at a house in Metolius destroyed the structure last night. According to the Jefferson County Fire District, the fire began just before 6 pm to a home on Hood Avenue. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. It took firefighters about 2 hours to knock the fire down. Total damage to the home was put at 100 thousand dollars. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was also a trailer fire in Redmond on East Antler Avenue yesterday afternoon destroying the trailer and displacing a mother and child. According to Redmond fire the trailer caught on fire when the woman was filling a generator with gas, igniting the fumes and burning the trailer. The 2 were helped by the Red Cross.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment