1 person killed in 3 car accident between Bend and Redmond

A 3 car accident between Bend and Redmond shut down Highway 97 last night for 90 minutes as 1 person died. According to the Oregon State Police the accident took place just before 7 when a vehicle crossed over the center line striking 2 other vehicles. A woman died and several others were injured. The name of 1 of the 2 people who died Monday night in an accident on Highway 97 NE of Culver was released. 34 year old Richard Mullins of Madras died along with a 10 year old boy.

R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
