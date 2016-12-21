 1 person killed in 3 car accident between Bend and Redmond

A 3 car accident between Bend and Redmond shut down Highway 97 last night for 90 minutes as 1 person died. According to the Oregon State Police the accident took place just before 7 when a vehicle crossed over the center line striking 2 other vehicles. A woman died and several others were injured. The name of 1 of the 2 people who died Monday night in an accident on Highway 97 NE of Culver was released. 34 year old Richard Mullins of Madras died along with a 10 year old boy.