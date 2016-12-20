 Search to continue for Prineville man lost S.E. of Bend

Search to continue for Prineville man lost S.E. of Bend

 In Local News
0
0

BendRadioNews-Local

The search for 69 year old Lester Hyder of Prineville continued yesterday near Cabin Butte SE of Bend. Hyder became separated from his brother near Crescent a week ago as they were both headed back to Prineville. Deschutes County Search and Rescue has continued to look for the man but the extreme weather conditions of the past week have made it very difficult. Crews will be back out again today as they still have hope of finding Hyder.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment