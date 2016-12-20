 Search to continue for Prineville man lost S.E. of Bend

The search for 69 year old Lester Hyder of Prineville continued yesterday near Cabin Butte SE of Bend. Hyder became separated from his brother near Crescent a week ago as they were both headed back to Prineville. Deschutes County Search and Rescue has continued to look for the man but the extreme weather conditions of the past week have made it very difficult. Crews will be back out again today as they still have hope of finding Hyder.